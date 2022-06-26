Nankhumwa threatens legal suit against Mutharika over ousting as LoP

Leader of Opposition in Parliament says he will drag opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika to court if he goes ahead with the party meeting of members of parliament aimed at ousting Nankhumwa from his opposition parliamentary leadership. Mutharika has called for a meeting on Sunday afternoon at Page House in Mangochi where DPP members of parliament are expected to oust Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition and elect a new leader. But Nankhumwa, party Vice President for the south turned party ‘rebel’ said he has not been invited to the meeting. Nankhumwa through his lawyers argue that organizing and attending the meeting is in contempt of a court order which legitimized Nankhumwa’s decisions in parliament.

Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba has confirmed that the meeting will take place this afternoon.

He, however refused to disclose the agenda of the meeting.

Some members of parliament we have talked to however said the meeting has been called to elect the new Leader of Opposition to replace Nankhumwa. The source said all pro-Nankhumwa legislators have not been invited. Sources close to the party leadership say five individuals have been earmarked to to take up the position and replace Dr Nankhumwa namely; Shadreck Namalomba, Bright Msaka, Dr. George Chaponda, Victor Musowa and Owen Chomanika. But politicians from the Nankhumwa camp said they would mount a legal challenge if the meeting goes ahead, saying DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, who is mandated to call for such a meeting, was not consulted.

