Chikhosi, Kainja cling to government vehicles

Former Secretary to President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi and former Inspector General of Police George Kainja are taking Malawians for fools by clinging to government vehicles following their sacking.

On Sunday, Chikhosi and Kainja obtained an injunction stopping the police and Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) the vehicles.

Chikhosi has a Land Cruiser VXR V8 and a Toyota Prado.

They argue the government should not get back the vehicles until a judicial review is heard.

Court documents that show that Judge William Yakuwawa Msiska has granted the order and has set July 8, 2022 for hearing of interpartes application permission to apply for judicial review.

Chikhosi’s lawyer Wapona Kita has confirmed.

Said Kita: “It’s a good relief for my client as the police were causing havoc at his house in a bid to force him to surrender the cars.

According to the court documents, the police on June 25, 2022 went to Chikhosi’s house in Area 10 demanding to collect the vehicles.

Chikhosi however, argues in his sworn statement that he was on a three year contract from 2020 and has served only two years.

He also states that according to his condition of service he is entitled to purchase one of the vehicles at 10 percent of the original price .

The former SPC also says he has not been communicated in writing about the decision to relieve him of his duties.

President Lazarus Chakwera on May 31 2020 fired Chikhosi and replaced him with Colleen Zamba.

