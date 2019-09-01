Chewa King Gawa Undi asks Malawians to exercise tolerance

The Paramount Chief for Chewas in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, Kalonga Gawa Undi has asked Malawians to exercise tolerance for peace to prevail in the country.

Speaking Saturday through one of his Ndunas at Mkaika Headquarters during the 2019 Kulamba ceremony in Zambia, Kalonga Gawa Undi said he was concerned with the political unrest the country is currently experiencing since the May 21 polls.

The Chewa chief called upon political leaders in Malawi to ensure they find a long lasting solution to the political unrest so as to develop the country.

“We cannot solve problems with demonstrations and violence. May I call upon the political leaders to come together and reach a consensus that will see the country moving forward,” Undi said.

He said post-election violence derails development.

“When challenges and disagreements arise from an election, let us sit down together and discuss so that we find solutions to our problems without inciting violence,” he said.

On a different note, the Chewa chief urged governments in the three countries to ensure they have sufficient strategic food reserves for their people.

He said the three countries were facing hunger due to floods and other disasters that struck this year.

Finance Minister of Zambia Bwalya Ng’andu said the Kulamba ceremony is important as it demonstrates oneness of the Chewa from Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique.

Ng’andu said such traditional ceremonies need to be encouraged if culture is to be preserved and promoted.

“The ceremony is significant as it sends a powerful message of the shared values, customs and traditions in binding people together without regard to boundaries or borders, which ordinarily serve to divide people,” Ng’andu said.

Kulamba is a Chewa traditional ceremony in which chiefs pay homage to their King, Kalonga Gawa Undi. The event is celebrated yearly at Mkaika, Katete District in Zambia.

