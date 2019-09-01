Man arrested for operating medical clinic without license

Malawi Police in Chiradzulu on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old business person for allegedly operating a private clinic without a license.

Confirming the arrest on Friday, Chiradzulu Police publicist Sergeant Yohane Tasowana said police received a tip-off that Patrick Manyamba was operating a private clinic called Wales of Joy without a certificate from Medical Council of Malawi.

“Chiradzulu Police through Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in a joint operation with Medical Council of Malawi invaded the clinic; they seized drugs and medical equipment,” Tasowana said.

Tasowana further said the seized drugs included ciproflaxin tablets, co-trimaxole and paediatric co-trimaxole labeled MG (Malawi Government).

Wales of Joy Private Clinic is situated at Ngwale Village in the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Mpunga in the district.

Manyamba will appear before court soon to answer a charge of operating a medical clinic without license contrary to section 59 of Medical Practitioner and Dentist Act.

Manyamba comes from Makwiti Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in the district.

