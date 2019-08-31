HRDC grenade attack branded ‘shameless hoax’: Malawi govt, cops suspect Mtambo preparing asylum claim
Law enforcers and government spokesperson say they suspect Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) members are behind petrol-bomb attacks on its chairperson Timothy Mtambo and some activits as self-service evidence of persecution for an asylum claim abroad.
This comes after an alleged foiled grenade attack on a vehicle belonging to HRDC Vice-Chairperson Gift Trapence that nearly spoiled key discussions between Attorney General’s team and HRDC members on how to manage future anti-Jane Ansha demonstrations.
Mtambo said government was behind the failed bombing attempt, saying the bomber who fled attempted to attack HRDC vehicle in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations and Administration) John Nyondo, as well as many other police officers.
He said the activists are “not safe” in Malawi even with police officers who are supposed to protect them as they shield rough neck.
The suspected bomber was reportedly chased and he ran towards Civo Stadium premises.
But Police has dismissed grenade attempt on Mtambo or any HRDC member to the negotiations with the Attorney General as “a shameless hoax.”
Nyondo told Nyasa Times that the meeting was taking place at Crossroads Hotel where there is a very secure car park.
“There were drivers for several government officials right at the car park and no one witnessed any incident of the sort being described. And it does not need any intelligence one to realize that it is highly unlikely that if anybody intended any attack in a public place, the weapon should have been concealed and not exposed way before the attack,” he said.
Nyondo said police will investigate the matter.
Another security expert also dismissed the narrative of planting a grenade.
“Is it not common knowledge that hand grenades are thrown and not planted?”
Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani said it is not true that government might have been involved in the attempted bombing.
“We are categorically refuting the allegation made by HRDC, government has initiated the dialogue and there is no way it can plan the bombing,” said Botomani.
Botomani, who is also government spokesman, said they wanted to make progress in the dialogue within the stipulated 14-day period by the court.
However, Botomani said the HRDC are possibly trying to find an excuse for not attending the court sanctioned meetings so that they do not bear any responsibility for security during demonstrations.
Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday evening gave a 14-day moratorium that the two parties must hold negotiations on how HRDC can exercise the constitutional right to demonstrate without violence and crime.
Justice Lovemore Chikopa said time should be given within which the parties can negotiate while respecting the suspension. He also said that care should be taken so that the moratorium does not turn into a backdoor ban.
Chikopa has since said that to give negotiations the best chance of success, there is a need for both parties to ensure that senior members attend, to make decisions there and then. He has also warned against prejudice during the proceedings.
President Peter Mutharika, whose electoral victory was challenged in the country’s high court, has threatened the use of force to shut down HRDC protests as his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) claims that HRDC is trying to overthrow the government.
Mutharika has accused his challengers, Saulos Chilima of UTM Party and Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), of manipulating national stability through the HRDC.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I cannot agree more. These sons of the devil called HRDC have managed to destroy our beautiful country and manupulate our youth taking advantage of their poverty and unemployment. I dont think any youth worth their salt and who has something to do will waste time going to the streets. I know Ntambo is working for his political masters who want to create anarchy in Malawi for their political gains. Both their masters Chilima and Chakwera are claiming their victory was stolen yet there can only be one winner. Malawi believes in the rule of law where one is presumed… Read more »
We told you that this was a planned hox by Mtambo and company to seek public sympathy. Cross roads is a very public and busy place where such kind of a person cannot run so easily away and people watch him go like that. This guy was one of their own members . Police don’t waste your fuel investigating this. Let HRDC do their investigation. What HRDC is doing is to run away from negotiations because they know that they will not manage to provide security to people’s properties during demonstrations. They have been cornered now and they are creating… Read more »
kulilila mpando ce bwiye bokho
How can anyone with all his senses dismiss the attempted grenade attack when DPP cadets have so far petrol bombed MCP Southern Region Headquarters, Sidiki Mia offices, attempted to petrol bomb Timothy Mtambo residence in Lilongwe and his parents home in Chitipa? What has our Police done so far on these attacks, still investigating? Mob justice can be the best solution by killing these DPP cadets behind the petrol bombs once caught. Believe me they with stop forthwith.
A real fake incident. These boys should stop this stupidity.
Stupid Nyondo. So you will investigate a hoax?
It will be good for these so-called activists to get asylum somewhere and join the diaspora so that they understand that not all is bad in Malawi. The words from their mouths (Mtambo, Trapence et al) are always bitter and their actions vile. They think they are bigger than Malawi and keep destroying our country after every few years – pushing all of us backwards. We can do well without them leading the violent brigade. Au voir!
Foseki what about the Petrol bomb at his house is it hox the shit Akapokola have done nothing
ITS A SHAME MTAMBO IS CONNIVING WITH THE MEDIA TO PROPAGATE LIES!!!
I knew it was a HOAX, a grenade has a pin that when you remove it you throw it to the intended target. They dont Plant a grenade. This is how stupid and useless Mtambo is