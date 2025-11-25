Chewa Kingship Showdown: Dawn Coronation Exposes Deep Rifts, Power Struggles And Competing Claims to A Fractured Nation

A secretive 5am coronation in Salima has exploded into a full-blown cultural and political crisis, laying bare deep cracks within the Chewa people and raising questions about legitimacy, power and the future of one of Malawi’s largest ethnic groups.

In an extraordinary act of defiance, Makewana—the revered spiritual custodian of Chewa tradition—crowned Raphael Nowa Phiri as Kalonga Sosola IX, boldly ignoring an active High Court injunction obtained by the Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo).

What unfolded at dawn was more than a ceremony; it was a symbolic declaration of independence from both Chefo and the State—a dramatic attempt to resurrect the historic Maravi Kingdom, abolished more than 160 years ago.

A Spiritual Crown in the Shadow of the Courts

At the break of dawn in Sosola Village, Makewana of Msinja handed the staff of authority to Nowa, invoking ancestral instruction and spiritual mandate. Her spokesperson, GVH Masula, told cheering supporters that no organisation—not even government—had the power to stop her.

“Kingship comes from blood,” he declared, “while government positions like Paramount Chief are political creations.”

To enthralled followers, this was liberation. To others, it was open rebellion.

A King for a Fractured Kingdom

Raphael Nowa Phiri, now styling himself Kalonga Sosola IX, promised to mend decades-old chieftaincy wars, unify Chewas and restore development. He even revealed plans for:

A Chewa annual ceremony held in Malawi , breaking reliance on Zambia’s Kulamba

, breaking reliance on Zambia’s Kulamba Chewa Development Holdings Limited , a new cultural and financial institution

, a new cultural and financial institution Revival of key cultural shrines, including Mankhamba and Mbona

To his supporters, this was bold vision. To his critics, this was dangerous ambition.

Chefo Counterattacks: “This is Illegal, Misleading and Divisive”

Within hours, over 40 chiefs aligned with Chefo responded with fury—condemning the coronation as illegal, reckless and a direct threat to established Chewa authority.

Senior Chief Lukwa, speaking on their behalf, accused Sosola of fraudulently installing himself as king and misleading Malawians.

“We are telling the Chewa in Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique: we are not part of those destabilising peace,” he said.

He insisted:

Paramount Chief Lundu remains the only supreme Chewa chief recognised in Malawi

remains the only supreme Chewa chief recognised in Malawi Kalonga Gawa Undi of Zambia remains the only legitimate Chewa king across the region

remains the only legitimate Chewa king across the region Malawi’s laws do not recognise kingship, making the coronation an outright violation

In a blistering historical rebuttal, Lukwa dismissed the original Sosola’s legitimacy, calling him “a man who rose by crooked means”.

The message was clear: Sosola IX is not only unrecognised—he is unwanted.

A Culture at War With Itself

Behind the public statements lies a deeper crisis shaking the Chewa nation:

✔️ Traditional Authority vs Spiritual Authority

Makewana’s camp claims kingship by ancestry and divine instruction. Chefo claims authority through established structures, heritage and regional unity.

✔️ Malawi vs Zambia

Sosola wants a king based in Malawi. Chefo insists the Chewa crown belongs to Kalonga Gawa Undi of Zambia.

✔️ Law vs Ancestral Mandate

The High Court barred the coronation. Makewana’s camp argues the spirits overrule the courts.

✔️ Unity vs Fragmentation

Both sides claim to protect Chewa unity—yet their actions deepen the divide.

The Real Cost: A Nation Split in Two

Never in recent memory have the Chewa people been this publicly fractured. The battle is no longer about Sosola alone. It is about:

Who speaks for the Chewa people

Who controls cultural identity

Who defines the Maravi legacy

And whether tradition or modern law should prevail

The dawn coronation was meant to restore a kingdom—instead, it has unleashed a cultural earthquake.

What Comes Next?

With the injunction still valid, court battles appear inevitable. Chiefs are digging in. Makewana’s camp is unmoved. Government is watching nervously. And the Chewa people, one of Malawi’s largest cultural blocs, now stand at a crossroads.

Will this crisis produce reconciliation—or permanently split the Chewa nation into rival kingdoms? For now, peace has given way to suspicion, unity to factionalism, and tradition to contested power.

The cracks are no longer hidden. They are widening—fast.

