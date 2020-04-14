Chewa’s Kulamba ceremony suspended over coronavirus: Gulewamkulu to stop

King of Chewa tribe His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi has with immediate effect directed suspension of cultural pilgrimage of the Chewa’s from Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique, the annual Kulamba Ceremony, until further notice due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The ceremony is held last Saturday in the month of August at Mkaika, Katete District in Zambia.

Chairperson of Chewa Heritage Foundation, Professor George Kanyama Phiri, told a news conference in Lilongwe, that His Majesty Gawa Undi has further directed suspension of Chewa’s traditional ceremonies which attracts larger gatherings.

These gatherings include of Gulewamkulu, Chinamwali, Chisangala and others.

Kanyama Phiri said Chefo is discussing with chiefs to stop large gatherings during funerals.

” Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi has also appealed to the Chewa people to join hands with the other tribes in complying with the directives from their Government,” said Kanyama Phiri.

It is estimated that Kalonga Gawa Undi presides over close to 11 million subjects scattered across the three countries that also formed the Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique Growth Triangle (ZMM-GT).

The Chewa’s are scattered in the vast region that encompasses about 137 Chewa chiefdoms in Malawi, 33 in Mozambique and 42 in Zambia.

