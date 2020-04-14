Malawi Asian business community to provide fully functioning Covid-19 isolation solutions in Blantyre, Zomba

The Asian Business Community (ABC) coronavirus (Covid-19) task force is set to provide fully functioning quarantine solutions in Blantyre and Zomba cities.

A statement from ABC Covid-19 task force chairperson Faizal Aboo said the isolation and quarantine facilities will be fully equipped by ABC and will be handed over to the Ministry of Health to operate.

The statement seen by Nyasa Times says locations and facilities in Blantyre and Zomba have already been identified as isolation and quarantine centres in full coordination with the Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) and that ventilators, personal protective equipments, medication have been procured for the medical personnel which the community will meet its costs.

“The establishment and equipping of the isolation and quarantine centres for the Ministry of Health, are fully funded by well-wishers from the Malawian Asian Community.

“These funds were raised within 72 hours of the budget being received. Within receiving a request for PPE from the Blantyre DHO, the ABC provided 100 sets within 24 hours.”

So far, ABC’s Covid-19 Task Force, which was created on March 26, 2020 in response to the global pandemic and has a force of over 40 volunteers of sub committees, also donated an ambulance to Blantyre DHO to assist in their testing and response.

It has distributed 200 000 leaflets that have been printed under the “Do The Five” nationwide campaign.

They have also elected billboards which have same messages of the leaflets that encourage people to observe regular hand washing, social distancing, avoiding handshakes, observing self-quarantine rules and to avoid overcrowded places.

Last week, the ABC of Blantyre, Limbe and Zomba rolled out a partial lockdown of 14 days that was effected from midnight of Thursday, April 9 for a period of 14 days, ending April 23.

After extensive discussions and deliberations with business captains, ABC says it is evident that the Asian Business Community is a critical component for the survival of major industries in the country.

The final decision was made to set up deliberate efforts to mitigate the financial loss to the value chain of businesses and the national economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The conditions set for the lockdown under effect include asking everyone over the age of 53 years to stay within the confines of their home; that all domestic staff over the age of 53 to be given a paid 14 days leave and that all those with existing underlying health conditions to stay within the confines of their home.

The womenfolk (if not main breadwinners) and children are to remain within the confines of their home, except in the case of emergencies and only the bread winner of the family may leave the house to go to work between 6am till 7pm.

Non-breadwinners may only go out to get medical supplies, food and essential household items and that restaurants must operate on a delivery or take out basis.

The Community also asks that no one should leave their home after 8pm till 6am unless in an emergency and based on clear Government of Malawi directives, all places of social gatherings must be closed and restaurants will only offer take away services till 8pm.

The taskforce also restricted its members not to undertake non-essential travel.

The Community strongly warns that any member found violating this partial lockdown without a valid reason, strict action by community elders will be taken against them including a penalty of K500 000.

