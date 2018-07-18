Chibambo demands independent probe into Malawi police food scandal

Practising lawyer and People’s Transformation Party (Petra) president Kamuzu Chibambo has called for an independent probe on whether all the 500 000 food rations were delivered to the Malawi police or not in a K1.7 billion public money plunder that has shocked the nation.

Chibambo said there was need to find out if all the 500000 food rations were delivered to the police and whether there was value for money.

“It seems the money was inflated. This is why we need an independent investigation on the matter,” said Chibambo.

Graft allegations contained in the leaked Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) document reveals that in April this year, businessperson Zameer Karim, owner of Pioneer Investments, deposited K145 million into the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Standard Bank account whose sole signatory is President Peter Mutharika.

The report names Mutharika as a beneficiary of what could be proceeds of fraud in a K2.7 billion Malawi Police Service and Pioneer Investments food ration contract.

Mutharika, through his spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, denies of any wrong doing.

But Chibambo said Petra was irked with corruption scandals when millions of taxpayers are living in abject poverty.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba told human rights activists, pushing for the prosecution of the suspects in the K1.7 billion policegate deal that he could not fasten the prosecution of the suspects as there was need for further investigation on the matter.

Human rights activist Billy Mayaya said the Human Rights Defenders Forum will be monitoring the situation very closely to ensure that all suspects are taken to book.

However, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has said the ruling party cannot come out clear on what they will do regarding the allegations as the matter is being investigated by relevant authorities.

He said in future the party will have measures in place to vet donations.

