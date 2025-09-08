Chibambo Vows to End Forex Nightmare in 30 Days, Blasts Ruling Elite for Looting Malawi’s Wealth

People’s Transformation Party (PETRA) president Kamuzu Chibambo has come out swinging, vowing to crush Malawi’s crippling foreign exchange crisis within his first month in office if elected president.

Unveiling his manifesto at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, Chibambo promised a radical economic turnaround anchored on mining, food security, manufacturing, and job creation. But his fiercest blows were directed at what he called a corrupt and greedy ruling elite that has left Malawi “a beggar nation sitting on a pile of gold.”

“Foreign investors have robbed us blind in the name of laboratory tests, while government officials never follow up on the results. Malawi is rich in minerals, yet our people remain poor because those in power care more about their pockets than the nation,” Chibambo thundered.

He accused successive governments of selling the country’s resources to outsiders for peanuts while ordinary Malawians face hunger, joblessness, and sky-high living costs. Chibambo said the forex shortage is not a natural disaster but a manufactured crisis, born out of theft, mismanagement, and incompetence.

The PETRA leader promised to bring transparency and accountability into the mining sector, insisting that mineral wealth must benefit Malawians, not just foreign cartels and their local political allies.

“We will not allow Malawi’s resources to be auctioned off in smoke-filled rooms. Under my government, every grain of mineral wealth will be accounted for and will serve the people,” he declared.

As Malawians grapple with fuel shortages, price hikes, and a collapsed kwacha, Chibambo’s bold 30-day forex pledge has set him apart as one of the fiercest critics of the current administration. Whether he can deliver on such an audacious promise remains to be seen — but his scathing attack has thrown a harsh spotlight on the rot that continues to keep Malawi’s economy on its knees.

