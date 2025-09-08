Chakwera Leads Rivals in Smiles and Handshakes at Peace Prayers — But Usi and Mutharika Nowhere to Be Seen

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Monday set the tone for unity and maturity as he led fellow presidential candidates in warm smiles, hearty laughter, and firm handshakes at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) during the National Prayers for the Signing of the Peace Declaration for the 2025 elections.

The event, organised by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) under the theme “In choosing a path of dialogue and mediation, violence is not an option,” saw Chakwera in rare but telling moments of camaraderie with his fiercest opponents.

The president was spotted exchanging affable handshakes with DPP running mate Dr Jane Ansah, UTM presidential candidate Dr Dalitso Kabambe, and UDF’s Atupele Muluzi, among others. The cheerful interactions, filled with hearty smiles, stood in sharp contrast to the rising political heat and bitter exchanges between party supporters out on the campaign trail.

Before entering the auditorium, the leaders engaged in a meet-and-greet session — a symbolic gesture of peace and coexistence at a time when the nation edges closer to the high-stakes polls on September 16.

Yet, the absence of two key figures was glaring. Former president Peter Mutharika, at 89 years old, once again failed to show up — underlining growing questions about his frailty and capacity to campaign, let alone govern. Vice President Michael Usi was also missing in action, reinforcing perceptions that he is an unserious and irrelevant player, more interested in taxpayer-funded privileges than in national duty.

Opening the prayers, PAC Chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale urged all presidential hopefuls to commit not just to the Peace Declaration but also to participate in the upcoming presidential debates, warning them not to be deceived by the size of their political rallies.

“Crowds do not always translate to votes. The debates are an opportunity to speak directly to Malawians across the country,” he stressed.

He also reminded the candidates that the peace pledge must serve as a practical mechanism for managing disputes during and after the elections, urging them to rise above divisive politics.

With only days before Malawians head to the ballot, the images of Chakwera leading his rivals in smiles and solidarity may yet prove to be a defining contrast — the president appearing calm, fit, and statesmanlike, while some of his rivals either hide or falter.

