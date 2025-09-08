All Eyes on Chakwera’s Address as Malawians Demand Answers on Fertiliser, Hunger, Forex, and Peace Ahead of Elections

President Lazarus Chakwera is set to address the nation this evening in what is being billed as one of the most decisive speeches of his presidency, coming just seven days before Malawians head to the polls.

Political and human rights activists have outlined high expectations, insisting that Chakwera must use the address to speak directly to the pressing issues weighing heavily on Malawians — fertiliser subsidies, hunger, foreign exchange shortages, and assurances of peaceful elections.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Gift Trapence said the president cannot afford vague promises this time.

“The president needs to come out clear on how his government is preparing for the fertiliser subsidy programme, dealing with hunger, and stabilising the economy. People are looking for tangible answers, not political rhetoric,” Trapense told the press.

Publicity Secretary for the Political Science Association, Mavuto Bamusi, described tonight’s address as an “exit state of the nation” statement for Chakwera’s first term in office, stressing that the stakes are high.

“This is an opportunity for the president to reflect on his first term, but more importantly, to tell Malawians how he intends to resolve the economic challenges that have caused real pain for citizens. With elections just a week away, clarity is critical,” said Bamusi.

The presidential address is expected to touch on the highly sensitive issue of fertiliser pricing, amid widespread concerns that high costs have left many smallholder farmers unable to access the inputs they need. Prices on the market remain far above the K4,000 per bag promised in earlier campaigns, with recent revelations pointing to new prices around K92,500 — a figure still out of reach for many rural households.

Equally pressing is the ongoing forex squeeze, which has disrupted businesses, fuel supply, and essential imports, while Malawians also grapple with deepening food insecurity. Activists warn that unless the president outlines concrete solutions, his speech risks being dismissed as political window dressing.

Tonight’s address will also serve as a test of leadership in setting the tone for peaceful elections. With political tensions rising, civil society insists that Chakwera must reaffirm his government’s commitment to dialogue, tolerance, and respect for democratic values.

As Malawians prepare to cast their votes on September 16, the nation’s attention will be fixed on Chakwera’s words this evening — words that could shape both his legacy and the mood of the elections.

