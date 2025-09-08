NBM plc launches NBM Championship in style

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says it is committed to empowering young people and driving social development through sport with the launch of the NBM Championship at Mangochi Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, NBM plc’s Chief Risk Officer, Charles Ulaya, said the Bank recognises that the future of Malawi lies in its youth, and football provides the perfect platform to nurture their growth.

“As National Bank, we believe in youth empowerment because the future of this country lies in the youth. Football plays a critical role in keeping them fit, healthy, and disciplined, which in turn contributes to the social and economic development of Malawi. Football is also a uniting sport, and that is why, as a Bank, we felt it was ideal to partner with it—so that the youth can embrace it and grow through it,” said Ulaya.

He encouraged young players across the country to participate in the grassroots competition, which will be played in all districts, while also urging parents to support their children in the process.

“The Bank is committed to digital financial inclusion; therefore, we encourage all Malawians to use products such as Mo626, which is at the centre of NBM’s payment ecosystem, and explore other banking services within our Bank,” said Ulaya.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, praised NBM plc for closing the gap in Malawi’s football development pathway, emphasising that the Under-23 Championship would offer opportunities for players moving up from the Under-20 League.

“We applaud National Bank of Malawi plc for what they have done—not only reviving opportunities for the youth but also investing in the future of Malawi. As the Football Association of Malawi, we are very grateful for this support, and it is our plea to the corporate sector to draw inspiration from National Bank’s example and join hands in building a brighter future for Malawian football.”

“As a country, we have always had the Under-20 League, but after that, there has not been a clear pathway for players to continue growing. The coming in of the Under-23 National Bank Championship has brought new life and hope for these young players. Those who did not have the opportunity to feature in the regional tournaments or the Super League now have a chance to compete at the district level through this championship,” said Haiya.

During the launch match, Mangochi All Stars beat Chawe Bullets 2-0.

