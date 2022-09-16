Chibavi CDSS teacher representing Malawi at FULBRIGHT, USA

A Chemistry and Physics teacher from Chibavi Community Day Secondary School in the city of Mzuzu, Noel Mhone, is in the United States of America to represent Malawi at the 2022 Fulbright cohort.

Mhone, together with Angella Msowoya from Bwaila Secondary School in Lilongwe, is among 160 teachers selected from 62 countries scattered across the world for this six-week study tour.

For Mhone and Msowoya who are Malawi flag carriers, it all springs from annual schools science fair that takes place at Kamuzu Academy in Kasungu. Mhone has always put the Northern Education Division (NED) and Chibavi CDSS in particular on the map for five years through his various innovations with his students from Chibavi CDSS.

Science innovations that Mhone’s students have been showcasing include E-notes, Time management apps, and specialized calculators for Bank Mkhonde, Physics and Chemistry Calculators for Android, Pregnancy and Menstruation Calculators and progress report card management system.

It is out of such zeal, prowess and consistency that Mhone was identified by the US Embassy and the International Research and Exchanges (IREX) Board. Eventually, he was selected by the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board in the USA for the 2022 study tour.

Of course he and Msowoya had to compete with other teachers within Malawi and they emerged winners before competing with teachers from other countries.

“Your grant is a reflection of your leadership and contributions to society,” read part of Mhone’s invitation letter from Paul Winfree who is Chairperson for Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Speaking to Nyasa Times before departure, Mhone said he could not believe the time had finally come.

“The trip was initially cancelled when flights from Southern African countries were banned because of the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant called omicron. It pained.

“But God’s time is always the best. The time I have been waiting is finally here. Dreams do come true. To God be the glory!” remarked Mhone.

Quizzed on what this all means to him, other teachers and possibly students, Mhone summed it all by simply saying, “hard work pays and there is no substitute to hard work”.

Commenting on the development, Principal Quality Assurance Officer for Sciences in the Northern Education Division, Vincent Kaunda, said teachers have the ability to bring positive impact in the societies they live in.

“This is a welcome development. As you can see, teachers have the ability to bring positive impact in the societies they live in.

“It is our hope that whatever Mr Mhone and Ms Msowoya will learn from this study tour will be very beneficial to this country,” Kaunda told Nyasa Times.

Mhone and Msowoya arrived in the USA on Wednesday (August 8, 2022).

