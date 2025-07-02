Chibuku Products Limited pumps MK7m into National Spelling Bee Competition

Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) has provided MK7 million sponsorship for the 2025 National Spelling Bee Competition, effectively fulfilling the company’s commitment to supporting educational initiatives and promoting literacy in Malawi.

CPL Marketing Manager Henry M’bweza disclosed that package has gone towards covering costs associated with materials, venue, and prizes.

CPL is among one of the traditional sponsors of the competition, which targets young learners in primary schools across the country. Ultimately, the competition aims to improve literacy and cognitive skills while, at the same time, offering numerous benefits to participants, including vocabulary expansion, improved grammar, and enhanced cognitive abilities.

Speaking in Lilongwe on the sidelines of the Malawi National Spelling Bee National Finals on Friday, M’bweza said his company’s involvement as a sponsor signifies their dedication to fostering these positive learning experiences.

“Of course, many Malawians associate Chibuku Products Limited with alcoholic beverages, but we are sponsoring this Spelling Bee Competition using our non-alcoholic plant, which is Super Maheu. So this time around, we’ve coughed more than K5 million into the competition. Additionally, we have provided promotional materials and Super Maheu drinks, we have given out prizes to all the winners at K500, 000 each,” he said.

M’bweza expressed satisfaction with the impact their sponsorship has had on the spellers, assuring that the company will continue supporting the initiative.

“You have seen yourself the confidence itself in the children. Again, through our product, Super Maheu, it also directly relates to what we are advocating because if we talk about Super Maheu, it’s an energetic drink. So for the children, when they’re going to school, they take Super Maheu,” he said.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malawi National Spelling Bee, Lewis Mbaula, commended CPL for the CPL sponsorship has enabled them to extend the competition to the underserved rural schools.

However, Mbaula appealed to other players to join the forces, stressing that apart from building confidence and cognitive skills, the competition is also playing a critical role in promoting a reading culture among learners.

In his remarks, the Primary Education Advisor (PEA) for Chimutu Zone, Christon Pondakwawo, described the competition as a ‘great motivator’ to learners, assuring the organizers and sponsors of his office’s support to the initiative.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!