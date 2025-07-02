PayChangu, Ulinzinga.com Join Forces to Deliver Malawi’s Fastest and Smartest Ticketing Platform

In a major boost to Malawi’s entertainment and events industry, fintech giant, PayChangu, has partnered with Ulinzinga.com, one of its early products, to launch the country’s most efficient, modern, and accessible ticketing platform to date.

The move follows a successful year of standalone operations by Ulinzinga, and now, fully integrated with PayChangu’s powerful infrastructure, the platform is being reintroduced as a robust one-stop solution for events of every kind.

This powerful merger offers an end-to-end digital ticketing system tailored for artists, event promoters, venue owners, DJs, fashion brands, and corporate organizers. Whether it’s a concert, workshop, party, theatre show, or festival—ticketing has just been simplified.

Now, every PayChangu merchant has access to an event creation tool directly in their dashboard. With just a few clicks, organizers can set up events, create various ticket tiers like VVIP, VIP, Standard, Early Bird, and begin selling instantly.

The system supports QR code ticketing, online links, and website integrations, making it incredibly flexible and scalable for both small and large events.

And for attendees, the buying experience is seamless: users can purchase tickets via their favorite channels—on the merchant’s website, the official Ulinzinga.com site, or by scanning a QR code shared on social media or print.

Most impressively, this service comes with a very minimal flat fee per transaction, with no additional or hidden costs — a much-needed solution for event planners seeking affordability, speed, and accountability.

Joshua Mwendo, Chief Operating Officer of PayChangu, highlighted how the merger was built with the future of business in mind: “This is more than a tool—it’s a business solution. We’ve created a system that supports the creative economy and empowers those behind the scenes.”

“With real-time tracking, secure payments, and zero technical complexity, anyone can now host a professional-grade event. With PayChangu and Ulinzinga working together, we are removing barriers to growth for creatives and businesses. Every PayChangu merchant now has the power to organize, monetize, and grow their events like never before. This is what local innovation looks like—technology working for the people.”

From managing guest entries with real-time ticket scanning to viewing live sales updates and receiving instant revenue settlements, the new Ulinzinga platform is turning events into well-managed, cashless, and secure operations.

This transformation comes at a critical time as Malawi’s events industry continues to evolve. The shift from paper tickets and chaotic door payments to digital ticketing with verifiable access is not just about convenience—it’s about professionalism, data visibility, fraud reduction, and scale.

The first event to use the new unified platform is Nostalgia: A Sunday Soirée Brunch, an exclusive lifestyle event that embraced the system just days after the merger.

In his remarks, the Co-Founder of the Sunday Soireé, Timothy Ntilosanje, said they were amazed by the development.

“We were honestly amazed. The real-time ticket purchases and instant settlement of funds gave us full confidence in the process. But what truly impressed us was the data—the live analytics, ticket performance, and buyer trends. For Nostalgia, this was more than a ticketing tool—it became a strategic planning asset. The flexibility, speed, and transparency of the platform is unmatched,” said Ntilosanje.

With real-time sales tracking, secure digital check-ins, and automated payouts, the platform is already changing the way Malawi does events—ensuring professionalism, simplicity, and scale are accessible to all.

Whether you’re an artist selling out a stadium or an entrepreneur hosting a niche workshop, the tools are now in your hands.

To get started, simply log into your PayChangu merchant dashboard or visit www.ulinzinga.com and turn your next event into a seamless digital success.

