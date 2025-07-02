Govt assures partners of its commitment to ARISE program implementation

Principal Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Racheal Chimbwete Phiri, has reaffirmed the Malawi Government’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with various stakeholders in the effective implementation of the Acting Together for Responsive and Integrated Systems for Children’s Access to Education in Emergencies (ARISE) programme.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting held on Wednesday at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe, Chimbwete Phiri emphasized that the government fully supports initiatives that promote access to safe, inclusive, and uninterrupted learning opportunities for boys and girls during crises.

“The government is committed to collaborating with all partners to ensure successful implementation of the ARISE project. Building a climate-resilient education system is critical if we are to withstand the impacts of climate change which continue to disrupt learning,” said Chimbwete Phiri.

She noted that recent natural disasters have severely impacted school infrastructure, leading to closures in several districts, and stressed the importance of recovery efforts.

The ARISE project, which is being implemented by Save the Children with financial support from the European Union, has been allocated a budget of 1.2 million Euros and it will run for 24 months from 1st May 2025 to 30th April 2027, targeting vulnerable learners in the districts of Zomba and Balaka as the programme is also being implemented in Zimbabwe.

Implementing partners include the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Girls Empowerment Network (GENET).

Speaking at the same event, Stevie Kamtimaleka, Senior Humanitarian Manager for Save the Children, described the project as a direct response to the challenges brought about by climate change, which continue to affect children’s education and well-being.

“The ARISE project aims to strengthen the education system to withstand emergencies. It also addresses critical issues such as mental health, psychosocial support, and child labour,” said Kamtimaleka.

He expressed confidence in the collective efforts being made and reiterated the organization’s readiness to lead in the effective implementation of the programme.

However, the ARISE project seeks to ensure that children in crisis-affected areas can access protective, inclusive, and holistic education that meets their diverse needs, especially during emergencies.

