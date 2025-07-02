Chakwera Vows Post-Election Creation of National Health Services Fund

In a bold policy pronouncement, President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged to establish a National Health Services Fund immediately after the September 16 general elections to address chronic shortages of equipment, drugs, and repair delays in public hospitals.

The President made the announcement on Monday during the inauguration of Malawi’s first National Cancer Centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital—a US$25 million state-of-the-art facility co-funded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the OPEC Fund, the Government of India, and the Malawi Government.

“Specifically, one key initiative I am preparing to put in place in collaboration with Malawians soon after the elections is the establishment of the National Health Services Fund,” said Chakwera. “This fund will generate its own resources to ensure that no patient is ever denied treatment because of a broken machine or drug shortage.”

The new Cancer Centre features six treatment bunkers and advanced radiation therapy equipment. With over 18,000 new cancer cases reported annually in Malawi and more than 200 patients on waiting lists for overseas treatment, Chakwera said the facility is a timely lifeline.

In his remarks, Chakwera thanked international partners—especially the IAEA and the Indian Government—for backing a project that many local oncologists had pushed for over successive administrations.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda called the centre a “new dawn” for healthcare, urging medics to prioritize people over profit. Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi affirmed the agency’s commitment to equipping Malawi with the best cancer treatment technologies.

Lilongwe City West MP George Zulu and India’s High Commissioner Subbiah Gopalakrishnan echoed hope and solidarity, assuring continued support to Malawi’s fight against cancer.

