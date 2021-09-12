Chibuku Products Limited responds to excise tax reduction by slashing beer prices

Malawi’s sole opaque beer brewer, Chibuku Products Limited (CPL), has further slashed prices on its beers, with a Chibuku packet now going at K400 from K450 while Chibuku Super is going at K500 from K600.

On the other hand, one litre cup of Chibuku Shake-shake decanted from five litre keg or five litre jerry can (Chigubu) is only K350 from K400.

Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) Business Development and Corporate Affairs Manager, Gloria Zimba, confirmed the reduction on beer prices, saying this is in response to government’s decision to reduce excise tax on opaque beer.

“This is an effort not only to pass on the tax reductions benefit to the consumer, but also to make our local opaque sorghum products affordable for the local masses and save them from illicit alcohol which is normally very cheap but very harmful to the people’s health,” she said.

Zimba said the price cuts are intended to cushion consumers who have equally been adversely affected by the effects of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Together with our consumers, we are in this battle together in fighting Covid-19. As such, as a Malawian company, we shall always endeavour to sell our products at prices that are affordable to our customers while maintaining highest standards for our brands,” she said.

Zimba added the company was concerned that consumption of uncertified beers imported from neighbouring countries could affect health of its consumers.

“Hence, we decided to put the health interest of our customers above everything else, including profit,” she said.

Meanwhile, CPL has disclosed plans to open a new factory in Mangochi.

