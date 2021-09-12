Abida Mia launches ultra-poor ‘M’chotsa Udzu’ iron sheet project

Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency Parliamentarian, Abida Sidik Mia, who is also, the Deputy Minister of Lands has launched an offensive operation, aiming at restoring dignity to her ultra-poor constituents by replacing their grass-thatched houses with brand new iron sheets.

The project draws inspiration from the rhetoric of the founding President the late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda who kept preaching to the citizens to aspire for a house that does not leak.

The project dubbed “M’chotsa Udzu,” has already seen 10 households in various parts of the constituency having their grass thatched rooftops removed and replaced with iron sheets.

Launching the project at Malikopo after touring the houses on Sunday, Mia expressed her determination to continue implementing life-changing projects among the underprivileged in her constituency.

Said Mia: “I will carry on making a difference in the lives of the needy and the vulnerable.”

At Jombo, where the tour started, Mia was concerned to observe that a house belonging to an elderly woman, Fages Namatcherenga aged 84 had no door.

Promptly, Mia provided money for the purchase of a wooden door, door frame and a lock.

Mia is implementing the project in collaboration with an iron sheet manufacturing company, Super Sakuwa Limited.

The 10 houses that have been roofed with iron sheets are in the first phase of the project, whose total value is MK3.5 Million.

