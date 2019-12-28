Chidale seeks help for 3golf tours in Kenya: Malawi Airlines offers to fly golfer

Malawi’s up and coming professional golfer Paul Chidale has once again been offered free air ticket by Malawi Airlines to participate at three Safari Tours in Nairobi, Kenya but he still seeks financial assistance for his extended stay that takes him the whole of January.

Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW) president Patridge Shycal, who is expected to accompany Chidale together with Simon Moses for the first Tour from January 4-9, says they are very much grateful of their partnership with Malawi Airlines for its continued support to the sport.

He said the airline has given the free ticket only to Chidale but shall offered a discount to any player who also wants to travel.

“So far, it is only Simon Moses and myself who are to accompany Paul and we will only participate in the first Safari Tour from January 4.

“Paul will have to stay longer in Nairobi in order to play all the three Tours lined up to increase his chances to qualify for upcoming European Tour scheduled for March 2020.

“Kenya allocates 3 slots to best African players and so far Paul is ranked 5th and he needs to perform well in order to earn an outright slot into the European Tour.

“Paul therefore needs financial support for his extended stay for the whole month of January if he’s to participate in all the 3 tours and we appeal for financial support from the corporate world and other wellwishers,” Shycal said.

The other Safari Tours are from January are 11-15 and 25-29.

Chidale finished an impressive third in Tanzanian Open held in Arusha from November 29-December 1 at Kili Golf Club.

He was accompanied by Adam Sailesi and on Day 1, Chidale is reported to have had a bad start when he shot +7, nine shots behind the experienced and eventual champion, Dismas Indiza — who posted -2 gross 70.

He engaged extra gear for the second day to bring gross 76 and consequently found himself in top 5 and made the cut out of 38 golfers.

Sailesi also made the cut which was on +15 and only 17 golfers made it .

On the last day, Chidale posted an outstanding level par gross 72 to earn himself position 3.

The renowned and experienced Dismas Indiza scored 70, 73, 78 to take the title while another upcoming Kenyan player Justus Madoya scored 78, 74, 74 to come second.

Sailesi and Chidale were also sponsored for the Tanzania Open by Malawi Airlines with free return air tickets.

