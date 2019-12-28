Bullets fan wins K2m Zampira promo grand prize

A 54-year-old Lilongwe -based Nyasa Big Bullets supporter Samuel Willy Paliani has got a timely New Year gift after emerging the lucky winner of the ultimate K2 million grand prizes in TNM Super League’s Popopoko ndi Zampira Promotion.

Paliani, who works with Plem Construction Company, was revealed as the winner during the grand draw of the promotion which was conducted on Friday (December 27) at TNM head offices in Blantyre after making a right prediction on Nyasa Big Bullets versus TN Stars match.

He could not believe it when TNM officials called her to break the news.

Paliani said he had been predicting Super League match results, but he never thought he could win the grand prize, expressing delighted with the lucky prize which he said will help to solve some problems at his family more especially paying for school fees for his two children who are at secondary and university respectively.

“I am very much excited with this prize. This is my first time to win in a promotion despite participating in various competitions and I don’t take this for granted because my family will completely change with this money,” said Paliani.

TNM’s Brand and Communication Manager Limbani Nsapato said Pokopoko ndi Zampira Promotion created a platform through which TNM, as a long-term sponsor of the league, engaged soccer fans throughout the 2019 TNM Super League season.

Nsapato also applauded football followers for taking part in the ‘Fan’s Player of the Month’ where supporters were given a platform to vote for an outstanding player for a particular month, saying it helped to bring a good hype in the game.

“It has been a long journey with a lot of excitement and as a company we are very delighted to note that the overall goal of the promotions has been achieved as we created a strong bond between fans and the league through the constant and effective engagements,” said Nsapato.

He added that apart from sponsoring the country’s elite league the TNM considered to bring promotions for the supporters as they always play a significant role in improving the game.

Nsapato further assured supporters that TNM will continue bringing the initiatives in order to make the league exciting.

“We look forward to another exciting Zampira Promotion in 2020. Soccer fans should look forward to many surprises and exciting moments with Zampira,” said Nsapato.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) General Secretary Williams Banda hailed

TNM for introducing the promotions which he said they have created another venue where some supporters and players could patronise.

In the 2019 episode of Zampira promotion, the company has been giving out K1.5 million every month and K100 000 to the daily question winner as well as K50 000 each to three winners and airtime to 50 supporters.

During the grand draw other supporters won a motorbike and plasma screen respectively.

