Chinsapo Sweet Melodies in ‘akudziwa ndi Yahweh’ double album launch 

Promining an infectious joy, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies are now set to launch both the CD and DVD of their “Akudziwa ndi Yahweh” album on 29 December.

Scheduled to take place at Chinsapo Secondary School Hall, the event will see other musicians coming together including Miracle Chinga, Favoured Martha, Evance Meleka, Grena Phiri, Esther Lazaro, Andrew Masiku and Martha Mituka among others.

The gospel outfit’s chairperson Angella Chankomera said the show will be one of the best in 2019 and people should expect an extra-ordinary event characterized by good and inspirational music.

“Our aim is to entertain our fans beyond their expectations, people have been listening to our new songs but they haven’t watched us performing live. Now time has come for them and we are promising the best,” she said.

Recorded by Khathwa Aligiza at Alimoso Studios in the commercial city of Blantyre the 10 truck album has more inspiring and teaching songs including Odala, Akudziwa ndi Yahweh, Adani and Chisomo among others are already enjoying airplay in various local radio stations.

Chankomera said they are destined for the better and their music is a blend of both modern and traditional elements.

“While spreading the gospel, we would want to run away from the current trend. We are here to make a difference and reach out to people with the type of music that they will appreciate,” she said.

The show is being sponsored by Choice Construction Company and its Director Daniel Makaula said he will continue helping the choir to spread the gospel in all corners of the country and even abroad.

Makaula said he saw a great potential in the choir way back in 2018 and he has been putting things together to see the choir doing great in the music industry.

Confirming her presence during the day Miracle Chinga said she has done a lot of homework and her fans in Lilongwe should expect the best and that she has a special Christmas gift which she did not disclose.

Being promoted by Max promotions the event will attract an entry fee of K500 Children and K1000 elders.

Chinsapo Sweet Melodies which is Pentecostal holiness church at Chinsapo in Lilongwe started with 2 members and with time the group has 10 members.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :