Sulom describes 2019 Super League season a success

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) vice president Lt. Col. Gilbert Mitawa has described the 2019 TNM Super League Season a success despite several obstacles.

Mitawa said this as Nyasa Big Bullets emerged champions when the season concluded last weekend.

“The season has been productive and entertaining,” said Mitawa.

According to Mitawa, the association together with sponsors TNM plc will leave no stone unturned to ensure another successful season next year.

“We will go back to the drawing board and do a postmortem of the just ended season and bang heads on how best we can plan for next season,” said Mitawa.

The 2019 season has been rated as one of the highly contested in recent years which saw the champion be declared on the final day traditional rivals Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers running neck to neck.

Sulom managed to end the season in time despite so many national team engagements and the post-election violence over the May 21st Tripartite Elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :