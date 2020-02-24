Chidale takes early joint lead in golf Safari Tour

Malawi’s up and coming pro golfer, Paul Chidale tied at the top of the leader-board with Kenyan Safari Tour Order of Merit leader Greg Snow during day one of the Safari Tour grand finale at the par 72 Karen Country Club course in Kenya on Sunday.

According to a report by Kenya’s Daily Nation, the two fired three under par 69 each as Zambia’s Madalitso Muthiya and Rwanda’s 23-year-old Alloys Nsabimana tied for the third place on two under par 70, just a shot adrift from the leaders.

The report says Chidale birdied three holes and dropped two shots at the front nine while at the back nine, he picked up birdies on the 10th and 11th with a bogey coming at the 14th hole.

He is quoted as saying he made sure of staying on the fairway and hitting the greens on regulation.

“I didn’t miss the fairway; then ensuring that my second shot lands on the green.

“From there, my aim was to make two putts even though it did not always work out,” Chidale is quoted as saying.

On his part, Snow — who started his round on the back — made a birdie at the 16th and an eagle at the 17th with only a single bogey for the nine.

He started the front nine with a double bogey at first hole, recovered with two birdies and dropped a shot at the ninth to also close the day with 69.

“I got off to a solid start at the back nine, made an eagle at the eighth which got me to three-under through nine holes, but made a birdie start at my second nine, after a double and a couple of single bogeys,” Snow told the Daily Nation.

“I feel like I left a few shots out there. If you didn’t hit the fairway and found the rough, then you struggled. There was a bit of wind out there, but all the same, the course is in good condition.”

The report says Jacob Okello, John Wangai, Dismas Indiza and Edwin Mudanyi were on 71 each in the Magical Kenya, Absa Group and Johnnie Walker-sponsored event whose second round went underway on Monday.

In January, Chidale also had an outstanding to performance saw him finish on 13th position during second round the Safari Tour.

He is in Kenya courtesy of Malawi Airlines, who once again sponsored his air ticket.

