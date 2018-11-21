Chidzanja backs Chakwera-Mia pair in 2019, dismisses electoral alliance

November 21, 2018 Innocencia Chikuse 2 Comments

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lakeshore regional chairperson Augustine Chidzanja on Tuesday rubbished talks that MCP would form an electoral alliance, arguing that that the country’s oldest  party is very powerful and capable of dislodging the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  from power in 2019.

Mia arrives at the venue of the meeting

Senior Chief Kalonga of Salima speaking at the meeting

Salima Central MCP aspiring MP Gerald Phiri speaking at the rally

MCP supporters at the rally

Chidzanja made the remarks during an impromptu rally the party’s vice president Sidik Mia addressed at Works Ground along Kamuzu Road in Salima.

Mia was in in the district primarily for Muslim prayers and the party gurus took the opportunity to have him address a political rally.

“The MCP convention elected Dr Lazarus Chakwera as presidential candidate and Sidik Mia as his deputy. This is a strong pair and we are confident that  the two will dislodge DPP in 2019,” said Chidzanja amidst applause and ululations from the mammoth crowd which attended the rally.

On his part, Mia, thanked the people of Salima for coming in their large numbers on a very short notice.

He then went on to outline a number of development activities his party will do to turn around the economy of our country once the party takes over power in 2019.

Pressed to weigh in on the alliance talks, Mia said their National Executive Committee (NEC) has no idea about such talks, saying the party’s game plan is to go solo in 2019  and that MCP will have enough weight to push DPP out of power.

On Sunday during a mega rally which Chakwera addressed in Mchinji, he hinted about a Mia running mate in 2019.

“The pair here,” said Chakwera while looking at his deputy Mia, “is ready to take Malawi to greater heights.”

During the Salima rally, Senior Chief Kalonga, who advised politicians across the aisle to be civil in their political speeches, was in attendance alongside the seemingly much loved shadow MP for the constituency Gerald Phiri.

Member of Parliament for Salima South Jessie Kabwira also graced the rally but legislator Juliana Lunguzi, who was seen in Salima going about her own business, never attended the rally.

How gwaladi
Guest
How gwaladi

Chidzanja is a disgrace to MCP.

BigMan
Guest
BigMan

This pair sounds very foreign when you listen to them speak, may need translators.

