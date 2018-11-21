Favoured Martha to host thanks giving show at Sheaffer

Favoured Martha has organised a music concert titled ‘thanks giving show’ scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 25 2018 at Sheaffer ICA Marquee in Lilongwe.

In an interview, Martha Mpingasa who goes by the name Favoured Martha on music scene, said the main drive of this show is to thank God for healing her.

“As you know I have been sick for about two weeks and the battle has been tough and I could not have made it today if God was not by my side,” she pointed out.

Favoured Martha added that although the show is for thanks giving, patrons are requested to pay at the door as she will also be launching her new album titled ‘Mawa limafika’.

“I will take advantage of this show to launch my new album Mawa limafika which talks of hope that no matter what troubles we are passing through God is there for us watching..

This album will inspire my fans to dedicate their lives to Jesus Christ as their only Lord and Saviour,” She said.

Favoured Martha said that through the concert she bring together big names in gospel music industry which include; Dr Chimwemwe Mhango, Evance Meleka, King James Phiri and Marvelous Deeds just to mention a few who would spice up the show.

“I want people to come in large numbers to support me and to get blessed through gospel songs. As we are going to the end of the year we need to look back on what we have done and ask Jesus Christ to guide us into the New Year,” Martha said.

The album pending to be launched was recorded at Studio 88 by Mkhumbo Kaliwo and Evance Meleka and has 10 tracks counting Mawa Limafika and Paumunthu which featured Evance Meleka.

