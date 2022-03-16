Chief demolishes houses of subjects in land dispute

Police in Rumphi have arrested a traditional leader for allegedly demolishing houses of his subjects in a land wrangle.

The demolition of the houses left some families at Hewe in Rumphi West destitute after a chief and four others allegedly demolished four houses due to a land dispute and witchcraft accusations.

Rumphi Police Station spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo said on Tuesday they have since arrested Group Village Headman Yiteta and four others.

Kabwilo says two families are engaged in a land dispute and one of the suspects’ relative died on 2nd March 2022 which saw the chief accusing one of the Chawinga family of having a hand in the death.

This did not go down well with relatives of the deceased who on March 11th went on rampage demolishing four houses belonging to some other Chawinga family members and other household property, yet valued.

The suspects have been identified as Penston Chawinga 62 of Yiteta Village, Sanudi Ng’ambi 48, Kenani Ng’ambi 33, from Malisira Village, Lezawawa Ng’ambi 42 from Chalowalowa Village and Catherine Ng’ambi of Kasalika Village, all from Traditional Authority Katumbi in Rumphi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!