AG Chakaka Nyirenda challenges new lawyers to add value to the profession

Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has challenged the new law graduates to aim and work towards adding valuable knowledge into their schema that will elevate their legal profession.

Nyirenda made the remarks last week during the occasion of class of 2022 clinical legal education symposium at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

He said there is a need for lawyers to be on top of relevant knowledge in their localities and across the borders.

“Lawyers have a paramount duty to the court and the administration of justice. It involves a duty to the community by way of a lawyer’s high ethical standards and duty to uphold the law. It goes further; there is a duty not only to obey the law, but to ensure the efficient and proper administration of justice,” he said.

Nyirenda emphasized that lawyers have no right way of doing a wrong thing; hence, it is imperative that they should stick to their values and integrity when discharging their duties.

He urged the legal professionals to guard themselves against eroding their ethics as related to the profession and demonstrate hard work in serving people with justice.

“You must demonstrate to be champions of justice including for the underprivileged other than being champions of exploitation and corruption. Society inertly records these impressions and it is those records that testify for your chances when opportunity arises,” said the AG.

“I am, therefore, finishing by making the same call to you all to be the embodiment of high standard of ethical values as you join the rest of us in the legal profession. You will surely be going to meet a lot of temptations to compromise, but always remember there is no right way for doing a wrong thing,” reiterated Nyirenda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!