Silver suspend supporters committee

Silver Strikers board has suspended its newly appointed supporters national committee after some fans expressed concern with the manner it was constituted.

This comes barely four weeks after Silver Strikers appointed the committee led journalist Chisomo Mwamadi as national chairperson.

Others are, Charles Kang’ombe vice-national coordinator, Kumbukani Kalomba general secretary and Gersom Banda as treasurer.

Members are Sphiwe Banda, Tia-Maria Katemba, Jossa, Betifala, Jaffali Chikwakwa, Noah Gilbert, Fakane Chiyamwaka while coordinators are Joshua Chinguwo (North), Francis Gutso (Centre) and Zek Mdindo (South).

But Silver Strikers company secretary Peter Masiye said on Wednesday they would review the process following complaints from some disgruntled fans during their meeting this weekend.

“We got complaints from some sections of our fans. As a board it is important to be look at the concerns and review for the good of the team,” he said.

However, Mwamadi said they have respected the board’s decision and would wait for the outcome of the review.

“These are better answered by the board because they are the ones that have suspended the national supporters committee and have the reasons for the same. We don’t have a clear picture of the concerns because it was the committee that met the supporters that had concerns. We will wait for direction of the board on how we will proceed from here,” he said

Dauda last month said after the appointment was made they expect the committee to ensure that fans should embrace the commercialisation drive of the team.

“We are expecting to see how they will organise themselves to adhere to the team’s policy and embrace the commercialisation. Of course it will be a challenge, but we have put in place strategies for us to overcome it,” he said.

One of Silver Strikers ardent fans Kingsley No Fear Malaya said the situation could disturb the team ahead of the season kick off this weekend.

Silver, who finished second on the table to Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Super League, face Red Lions at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!