Chief Ngolongoliwa says Kaliati accuses Mulli of dating her daughter

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa has said United Transformation Movement (UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati has bitter complained to him that that Mulkho wa Alhomwe chairperson Leston Mulli is dating her daughter and should advise him to stop the affair.

Speaking in an interview at his Mtunda Osema headquarters in Thyolo, Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa, said Kaliati phoned him to advise Mulli to end the affair with her daughter.

“It is a complaint that I have received and I have communicated to Mulli,” said the Chief.

He disclosed this when he was asked to comment on the demands by cultural ethnic group Muhlakho wa Alhomwe that the former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of women should apologise for skipping the title in addressing Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa on Saturday.

The grouping accused Kaliati of disrespectful and demeaning Ngolongoliwa for addressing him without the title ‘paramount’ during the launch of the Movement led by Vice President Saulos Chilima at Masintha ground in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Ngolongoliwa said he could not comment on what Muhlako wa Alhomwe chief executive officer Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka said that Kaliati should apologise within seven days or risk facing a vigil at her home.

“All I can say is that, Kaliati has also issues with Mulli over a daughter affair. I don’t know much about it but I guess this is the bigger problem,” he said.

But when contacted Mulli said he has been told about the complaint, saying Kaliati has even phoned his wife about the matter.

“If she has a problem with me, then she has to come to me than phone Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa or my wife,” said Mulli.

Quizzed if he has an affair with Kaliati’s daughter, Mulli said knows all Kaliati’s children to be consenting adults.

“You should be crazy to be asking me such a question. Why do you insist that I should say whether I go out with her daughter , ahhh you must be an as*****,” he said before hanging up his phone.

Kaliati, who is also Mulanje West legislator, said during the UTM rally that Mulkho wa Alhomwe chairperson Leston Mulli and Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa were behind the formation of UTM which initially started as the ‘Chilima’ Movement within the governing DPP and lobbied for support to have Vice-President Saulos Chilima as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

But both Mulli and Ngolongoliwa have denied the claims, saying it was mere hallucination from Kaliati.

President Peter Mutharika, a member Mulhako wa Alhomwe, is on record to have asked people of the Lhomwe tribe to uphold values such as love and respect for one another as well as trustworthiness.

“We must all remember what we are. Traditionally, the Lhomwes are known for helping one another, respect of others , upholding human equity and a positive attitude towards work. That is what we are.

“It is not allowed to pull-down one another. Respect others. I do not want to hear of any Lhomwe who despises others. That is not what we are. That is not our way of life,” Mutharika said.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed in 2007 through the initiative of former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika to preserve and promote culture in Malawi.

