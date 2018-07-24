Kabwila buries MCP hatchet: Courts Chakwera, Mia

Vocal Salima North West legislator, Jessie Kabwila, has buried a hatchet with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership and has since embraced the party’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, as bonafide leader.

This follows outbursts which Kabwira has been making in the media where she has been failing to recognize the new National Executive Committee (NEC) describing it as illegal.

Kabwira was speaking at Siyasiya in Salima when welcoming Sidik Mia during his whistle stop tour of the lakeshore region.

The legislator said she was happy a new chapter is open in the MCP political history.

“We are very happy that today we are opening new chapter in our history because for the past one year the people you are seeing here were not being recognized, ” said Kabwila.

During the tour Mia encouraged the Lakeshore region to go and register in order to vote out the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government which he said has no welfare of people at heart.

He said it is sad that Malawians are struggling to make ends meet and yet there is a government running.

“Go and register in your large numbers so that you have an opportunity to vote these people out,” said Mia.

Apart from Siyasiya in Salima, Mia also stopped at Benga and other various trading centres in Nkhotakota

He said Malawi was in an “abyss of despair, yet the corrupt and inept” DPP wanted to portray a rosy picture to long-suffering citizens and the outside world.

