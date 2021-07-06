Chief Njolomole receives backlash over his decree on dressing of trousers among female university students

Acting Traditional Authority Njolomole of Ntcheu has received a backlash following his decree that female students from Malawi Adventist University, Lakeview Campus should forthwith stop wearing trousers and short skirts around Njolomole Village where the school is located in the district.

Njolomole said he reached at this decision to preserve the reputation of his village, which he claimed is well known for upholding cultural norms.

He said by dressing in trousers and miniskirts, the students are embarrassing his village.

The Dean of Students at the university, in a circular dated June 30, 2021, advised the students to adhere by the acting TA’s decree.

But this decision has not gone down well with women’s rights activists such as Beatrice Mateyu of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Mateyu trashed the chief’s declaration, describing it is as unconstitutional and litigable in the court.

