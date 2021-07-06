Malawian Chelsea FC fans take UCL victory to the needy

Chelsea FC supporters in Malawi over the weekend donated 150 blankets worth K700,000 to elderly women and men in Mtema Village in T/A Kapeni’s area in Blantyre rural.

The money for the donation was raised through contributions from 250 members who are in a WhatsApp group for Chelsea supporters in Malawi.

A representative of the group Benedict Themu said the donation was part of celebrations for their team’s Champions League victory on May 29.

“We though of celebrating our team’s remarkable triumph in a unique way by reaching out to the needy,” said Themu.

“This is the cold season in Malawi and many people, especially the elderly, struggle to keep themselves warm and, end up catch illnesses such as common colds and pneumonia as most can’t afford a blanket,” he said.

The group also invited officials from the Malawi Network of Elderly People’s Organisations (MANEPO) who used the occasion to sensitise chiefs and community members on the rights of the elderly.

MANEPO representative Ketrina Mhango urged supporters of other teams to emulate the example set by the Chelsea fans.

“Let’s cheer our teams while also thinking of the needy, including the elderly,” said Mhango.

On her part, Group Village Head woman Mtema was full of praises for the Chelsea fans.

“You people don’t know how important your donation is. These elderly people suffer a lot because of the cold weather at night.

“You are Angels, God should bless you and your team so that it continues winning trophies,” said Mtema.

Last year, the Chelsea FC supporters also donated various food items to 52 needy households in Lilongwe’s Senti township at the peak of the country’s first Covid 19 wave.

The Malawi Chelsea fans plan to do another charity activity in Mzuzu, northern Malawi, in 2022.

