Chief threatens to evict foul mouthed politicians

A traditional leader has threatened to evict politicians from his area who use foul language against opponents during rallies ahead of the presidential election.

Chief Kapelula on Monday called all politicians in his area to warn them that he would not allow trading of insults and slurs against each other as the country gears for the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election on June 23, saying such war of words breeds political violence.

“I will only allow issue based campaign in my area. Politics should not divide us, politics should not demonise us.

“Politicians should just tell us what they will do once voted into the government, not castigating and insulting each other, I will not allow that in my area, I want unity in my area,” said the chief.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy publicity secretary Chris Theulo described the chief’s decision as extraordinaire.

“The chief is in a class of his own, he is unique. This is a rare advice which we, politicians, need to follow all the time,” he said.

Politicians from both the opposition and the ruling party attended the meeting.

