Chief threatens to evict foul mouthed politicians
A traditional leader has threatened to evict politicians from his area who use foul language against opponents during rallies ahead of the presidential election.
Chief Kapelula on Monday called all politicians in his area to warn them that he would not allow trading of insults and slurs against each other as the country gears for the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election on June 23, saying such war of words breeds political violence.
“I will only allow issue based campaign in my area. Politics should not divide us, politics should not demonise us.
“Politicians should just tell us what they will do once voted into the government, not castigating and insulting each other, I will not allow that in my area, I want unity in my area,” said the chief.
Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy publicity secretary Chris Theulo described the chief’s decision as extraordinaire.
“The chief is in a class of his own, he is unique. This is a rare advice which we, politicians, need to follow all the time,” he said.
Politicians from both the opposition and the ruling party attended the meeting.
I will believe him if he evicts a foul-mouthed cadet from the ruling party. Otherwise talk is cheap.
Possibly the Chief can evict the culprits after the Rally likely NOT during just talking crap. Considering this is also a Federal Election for President the Chief may have good intentions but cannot evict anyone for speaking freely or evict someone from Federal Land as all land in Malawi is owned by the State. The Road to Hell is paved with good Intentions.
Mkaka, kunkuyu, Kaliati,all they do is talk bad about others. mention one time they ever talked anything of substance at all. they have made careers of hurling insults at opponents. A few days ago, Kaliati was talking about Atupeles wife being catholic and he being muslim. what has that to do with the campaign? MCP and UTM have nothing to offer