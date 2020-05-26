Atupele says insulting, name-calling won’t give opposition victory in Malawi fresh polls

May 26, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi says he is  not going to be distracted  with continued insults and slurs directed at him by the opposition Tonse Alliance.

Atupele: Let then enjoy the vile and slurs but that will not get them to power
Atupele on whistle-stop in Chiradzulu
Atupele said this on Monday during a whistle-stop tour as opposition politicians in the opposition groupihn  took turns at Njamba Freedom Park  in Blantyre to tear him apart in name callin and political slurs.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said if  Atupele cannot convince his wife, Angella, to join Islam, he should not expect people to join him in the DPP-UDF alliance.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, former president Joyce Banda and UTM president Saulos Chilima also had their turns to castigate Atupele for his decision to join forces with President Peter Mutharika in this election.

But the 41-year-old Atupele said politicians should stick to issue-based campaign.

“Let us all tell the voters what we will do for them once we are in power instead of castigating me, instead of hurling insults and slurs at me,” he said.

“I am not joining that chorus of hate speeches- Sindikupanga nawo [ not party to it],” said Atupele

He expressed the concern on Monday during his campaign rallies which he held in Chiradzulu.

Atupele said whilst opposition are  being all high and mighty in name-calling, attempting to guilt trip  him, he stick to issue-based campaign.

He stressed that the Mutharika-led government will continue to initiate more development projects and that he had no time to trade slurs.

Katoto boy
Guest
Katoto boy

This is true Leadership. Kaliati mutu ngati thako lambuzi.You are the same alliance people who blamed atupele from religion. Why then are you talking about his wife. This is foolish politics. Why did your foolish husband not convinced that time to join in utm only now?
Kupusa kwaanthu a tonse aliance .Agaru inu tonse ndindani?????! Atupele wakuzunguzani kumpheto. .kungoti phwaaaaaa kulephera kugwira ntchito kuchipinda dzina la Atupere likangobwera mmaganizo baasi engine tonse ya kumusiko kungoti fwaaaa ngati kjoswe wogwers mmadzi kulephera kudzuka. Mutilakwitsa mbuzi inu

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Okay
Guest
Okay

That’s good atupele. Chilima spent 20 mins insulting his boss apm, bakili, dzonzi and finally atupele. After that he talked 3 mins about him being finance minister and future president. Spent less than 5mins on development. Chilima has sunk so low. Yesterday he demonstrated what people don’t like about him even am sure chakwera was appealed by such bad behaviour from a leader.

Vote Up-3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Atupele, osamaziyamba dala. You cant tell lies and expect people not to remind you and you family who you are. Stop the nonsense and just campaign without lies about Islam this and that. Remember Muluzi Family is not the only Islamic in this country. We have real moslems not inuyo.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Guest
Anzelu ndi Anzelu

This young man is the future. All the peopke shoiuting about APM being are above 50 years, they also are not young. Atupele Muluzi is a mature politician who will bring fresh ideas to the DPP/UDF.

Vote Up-7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

I think Atupele you have lost. What development are you referring to Muthalika will continue. Breaking our constitution stealing our taxes killing people. To hell Atupele vote simuyiona.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
PHRIWAPHIRI
Guest
PHRIWAPHIRI

aAPM,Where are u? do you that ur disappointing DPP FOLLERS/ what is ti kwenikweni/ ? ana amanyada ndi abambo awo. help us, AKALIATI, LERO MWAKHALA MNGELO WA ATOLANKHANI, KOMA DZANA MU DPP U WERE A DEVIL TO THEM, BUT HAV U CHANGED YOUR FOUL PAKAMWA? NO, CHABE KUTI ATOLANKHANI AMAKONDERASHAAMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Wakwithu
Guest
Wakwithu

Waziyamba wekha iweee

Nkhonya yobwezera kuwawa

Umuuze tcheya nayenso asamale madisc ayambiranso 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

When you are living in glass house don’t throw stones.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Saduchie
Guest
Saduchie

mwana walila!!

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
King Mbwelera
Guest
King Mbwelera

Never mind them Mr AAM, they are just hungry lions apumbwa osowa chochita. Malova oti adaluza zisankho trying to squeeze themselves ku tonse alliance to get bread.

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Frustrated voter
Guest
Frustrated voter

Kkkkkkk eish but he allows others to say it for him. Can’t take the HEAT or the TRUTH about you you should NOT BE IN POLITICS definitely NOT VICE President or President. Funny cannot get his wife to join Islam Kkkkkkk

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
