Mutharika set to notify Judicial Service Commission on MEC chair appointment
State House says President Peter Mutharika will this week inform the Judicial Service Commission on the appointment of a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson following the resignation of Jane Ansah.
Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani could however not give the exact day when the letter would be given to the commission as dates for the June 23 Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential poll draws closer.
After getting the notification letter, the commission, headed by the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda would select names of three judges which will be sent to the President for the appointment.
“The President is treating the matter with the urgency it deserves,” said Kalilani.
Judiciary spokesperson Agnes Patemba said the commission can kick-start the process of selecting the MEC chairperson only after getting the notification letter.
Enanu ndiye agaru omelela michira kukwhapa ndi mkamwa kufuna mutharika afe. Mufa ndi inu before election date
It’s a mystery that he is not dead yet.
Eish ….The President is treating this matter with Urgency Kkkkkkk Jane Ansah submitted her resignation last week. The President is only delaying notification with the hopes of delaying the election now suggested to be June 23rd. Jane Ansah messed up she should have notified the Judicial Service Commission first and sent a copy to the President. The Supreme Court WILL NOT EXTEND their deadline for the election, the President will force the Supreme Court to Appoint a interim PRESIDENT likely the speaker of the House if not the Vice President. Start packing APM you are leaving State House June 23rd… Read more »