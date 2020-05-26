Mulli to bankroll Chitipa Utd: Jappie and Vuwa contribute on bus

Businessman –cum-politician Leston Mulli has promised to help Chitipa United with cash that will be used to clear a bus that was bought by the club but has been held by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) at Songwe boarder since January this year.

Cabinet ministers Jappie Mhango and Simon Vuwa Kaunda have also pledged to contribute.

Nyasa Times understands that there was a deficit of K2.5 million for the 32 seater bus which was held by MRA on January 15 and Mhango will coffer K1 million, Vuwa Kaunda will help with K500,000.00 while Muli Brothers Limited will give out K1.1 million to save the situation.

The task force that was mandated for the purchase of the bus has said people should take politics away from this remarkable gesture by these three personalities.

Spokesperson for the task force, Pickford Kamanga, says he hopes the bus will be cleared by the end of this month.

“Chitipa United came up with a great idea of purchasing this bus. We extended our begging bowl to everybody. We hope to clear the bus by the end of this month.

“This is not the first time that Honourable JappieMhango and Vuwa Kaunda have helped us. As Chitipa United, we are happy with the assistance they have given us regardless of their political involvement,” Kamanga told Sam Banda of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Mulli said he will also assist Chitipa United with kits.

“Chitipa football club represents this district and we are committed to help the football club wherever possible , so the bus will soon be here and I ask the chairman to come to our office to collect footballs and jerseys, ” said Mulli.

