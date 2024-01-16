Chiefs, commentators hails Chakwera’s naming Phalombe Hospital as John Chilembwe Hospital

Some chiefs and commentators in the country have welcomed President Lazarus Chakwera’s changing of Phalombe District Hospital name to John Chilembwe Hospital.

Chief’s Council in Phalombe says there is nothing wrong with the decision to change the name of Phalombe District Hospital to John Chilembwe District Hospital.

The vice chairperson for the chief’s council, Traditional Authority Kaledzera, has said that “nobody can question the president’s declaration.”

Social commentator Wonderful Mkhutche says the late Chilembwe needs special recognition for his positive contribution to the country as the earliest freedom fighter.

