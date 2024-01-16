Covid-19 resurfaces in Malawi as 7 test positive in Nsanje

Covid-19 has resurfaced in the country as health authorities in Nsanje say seven people have tested positive in Nsanje.

The Nsanje District Health Office says seven people have tested positive for covid-19 in the district over the weekend.

The district’s Health Promotion Officer, George Mbotwa has confirmed of the development, saying officials from the district health office will be meeting their seniors at the ministry of Health headquarters in Lilongwe on Tuesday to chat the way forward.

The news of the resurfacing of the disease has sent shock waves to many Malawians who have taken up in various social media platforms to express concern.

Mbotwa said details of the disease in the district will be made available on Tuesday.

Nsanje borders Mozambique in the most southern tip of Malawi and there is free movement of people between the two countries as some Malawians have gardens in Mozambique where they go everyday to farm.

However it is not yet known whether the disease has been imported from Mozambique.

Between 2020 and 2021, the disease killed over 1000 Malawians before WHO and other donors contained it with covid-19 vaccine.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!