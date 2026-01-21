Chiefs, community leaders plead with judiciary to dispense Martha Ngwira’s appeal case

Traditional and community leaders from Mzimba Hora Constituency have made an impassioned appeal to the Malawi Judiciary to fast-track the hearing of the appeal case by embattled lawmaker Martha Ngwira, warning that prolonged delays will cripple their area’s social and economic development. The High Court in Mzuzu nullified Ngwira’s September 2025 victory due to compromised voting processes and cash handouts to voters, citing the electoral process was “fatally flawed”.

However, Ngwira appealed the decision, securing a stay order that has put the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) by-election plans on hold.

Vuso Jere, speaking for Traditional Authority Chindi on Wednesday, Vuso Jere expressed disappointment and frustration with Ngwira’s decision, arguing it is undemocratic and a block to the constituents who were eager to elect a leader of their choice.

“This delay is killing us. We need a swift resolution to move forward with our development agenda. Ngwira’s action means that the constituency will be without effective representation, thereby exacerbating poverty and underdevelopment,” said Vuso Jere.

Elsewhere, community members are outraged, accusing Ngwira of prioritizing self-preservation over public service.

Group Village Head Chanamana Mwandira warned that Ngwira could be playing with fire, concurring with one of the influential leaders in Mzimba Hora Constituency, Mike Bunu Kumwenda, who described Ngwira’s “court games” as a desperate attempt to cling to power, blocking development in the process.

“Mzimba Hora deserves better. If Ngwira was genuinely concerned about our plight, she’d let the democratic process run its course,” said Kumwenda.

MEC had scheduled the by-election for March 17, 2026, but this plan is now uncertain, as the Supreme Court is yet to set a hearing date, fueling concerns of further delays.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :