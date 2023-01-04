Chihana declares himself 2025 Aford presidential candidate

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch Chihana has declared himself the 2025 party presidential candidate and said the party will form the next government.

Chihana disclosed this on Tuesday at Rumphi Boma where he addressed a political rally.

He said that AFORD is likely to form the next government because it believes in economic development for all as “top priority”

He said it is high time Malawi did away with politics of nepotism, saying this is the source of poverty in the country.

He also condemned politics of castigation and of using vulgar words at public rallies.

Before addressing the rally, Chihana went to Chozoli in the district where he interacted with over 100 chiefs and he briefed them about his agenda.

He also distributed assorted items to the chiefs as part of festive season celebration.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!