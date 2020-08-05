Chihana goes to town on Aford  ‘rebel’ Dan Msowoya: Says he is a failure in life

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana has gone to town on party executive member Dan Msowoya, describing him as a failure in life who fails to feed himself.

Msowoya is a critic of Chihana and this week asked him to resign as party leader, saying he has failed to run the party.

The veteran Aford memner said Chihana’s involvement in Katapila, a case which is in the High Court in Lilongwe and comes for hearing on Thursday this week, is an embarrassment.

In an interview aired on a local radio station, Chihana said Msowoya is a liability to the party.

“He has never even bought a t-shirt for the party. He even fails to feed himself. He has never organised a political rally. He [Msowoya] is a failure,” said the angry sounding Chihana.

Chihana said he has called for a national executive committee meeting this Sunday where he said members will be free to bring in a vote of no confidence in him if they feel he has failed to run the affairs of the party.

“If NEC feels I should not be their leader, they can bring in the vote of no confidence. I am ready to go,” he said.

He, howeve,r said it is only a few people whom he accused of sowing seeds of confusion in the party, saying all what the party membership wants is for the Tonse alliance, to which Aford is a member, fulfill its campaign promises.

Meanwhile, party deputy secretary general Grace Tchupa has asked party members to make a contribution of K10 million which she said Chihana took as a loan to fund the June 23 presidential election.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!