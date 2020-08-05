Chihana goes to town on Aford ‘rebel’ Dan Msowoya: Says he is a failure in life
Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana has gone to town on party executive member Dan Msowoya, describing him as a failure in life who fails to feed himself.
Msowoya is a critic of Chihana and this week asked him to resign as party leader, saying he has failed to run the party.
The veteran Aford memner said Chihana’s involvement in Katapila, a case which is in the High Court in Lilongwe and comes for hearing on Thursday this week, is an embarrassment.
In an interview aired on a local radio station, Chihana said Msowoya is a liability to the party.
“He has never even bought a t-shirt for the party. He even fails to feed himself. He has never organised a political rally. He [Msowoya] is a failure,” said the angry sounding Chihana.
Chihana said he has called for a national executive committee meeting this Sunday where he said members will be free to bring in a vote of no confidence in him if they feel he has failed to run the affairs of the party.
“If NEC feels I should not be their leader, they can bring in the vote of no confidence. I am ready to go,” he said.
He, howeve,r said it is only a few people whom he accused of sowing seeds of confusion in the party, saying all what the party membership wants is for the Tonse alliance, to which Aford is a member, fulfill its campaign promises.
Meanwhile, party deputy secretary general Grace Tchupa has asked party members to make a contribution of K10 million which she said Chihana took as a loan to fund the June 23 presidential election.
Enock has failed. He has failed to run the Party… it is sad for him to insult Dan Msowoya. It is not about personal attacks, it is about the once mighty Party which at some point swept every Parliamentary seat in the North and part of Central, especially in Kasungu.
We do not want Family inheritance in political parties anymore.
It is high time now Enock and Atupele step down and let neutral people lead the parties.