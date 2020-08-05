Prison fails to release 13 cops in Lule murder case

Malawi Prison authorities are still holding on to 13 police officers who are answering charges of murder of Buleya Lule despite the High Court in Lilongwe granting them bail on Friday.

The 13 cops include Evaliste Chisale, wife to embattled personal bodyguard to former president Norman Chisale.

One of the lawyers for the police officers Lugano Mwabutwa said the 13 could not be released because paper work and assessment of the sureties were not concluded to necessitate their immediate release on Friday.

“They might be released this morning,” he said in an interview.

The High Court on Monday accepted sureties for the 13 cops but had not yet finished authenticating bail bonds.

Lule was allegedly killed by the police officers during interrogation over the murder of a person with albinism.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!