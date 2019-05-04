Chihana has failed Rumphi Central, claims DPP’s Chidongondo Mhango: Pledges electricity in all remote areas

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant for Rumphi Central Constituency, Charles Mhango has promised to electrify the constituency’s remote areas if voted into power.

During a meeting with locals, Mhango blamed former Member of Parliament, Enock Chihana for the stagnated development projects in the district due to his failure.

“The Member of Parliament who has been in charge for the previous five years failed to present pressing issues in parliament and this has led to continued problems in this constituency. As such most of the projects critical to the people remain uncompleted.

“It is high time someone, who has the courage to open up in Parliament and present issues, was voted in.

“I am ready to work for you. I have made initiatives to bring electricity in Uzumara and Usowoya in Mphompha through the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining,” he said.

He promised to work with the community and government in eradicating water problems in the district by making use of springs from Nyika Plateau.

Referring to the DPP manifesto, Mhango assured the people that he would make sure the district has tarmac roads where necessary and ensure that the right people benefit from the fertilizer subsidy.

Mhango later told journalists that he called for the people from different areas in the constituency to enlighten them on the forthcoming Tripartite Elections and encourage them to vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“I came here to encourage the people to come in their large numbers to vote for the Democratic Progressive Party on the 21st May this year as we have a few days left to the tripartite polls,” he said.

