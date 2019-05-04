Karonga Utd through to semis of Airtel Top 8 Cup

It was a goalless draw at Karonga Stadium on Saturday in the second leg of the Airtel Top 8 cup between hosts Karonga United and visitors TN Stars.

Since the first leg ended 1-1 at Kasungu Stadium, Karonga United are through to the semi finals on away goal rule.

Although both teams worked hard to have a goal at Karonga Stadium on Saturday, 90 minutes produced no goal.

Karonga United Team Manager, Kondwani Toots Mwalweni, said they wanted to win the game at home but TN Stars were as strong as Karonga United was.

“It has just happened that we have held TN Stars to a goalless draw but surely we wanted to score goals. So far so good. The goal we scored in Kasungu has helped us to sail through. Our supporters should not lose heart. Slowly but surely we will be bringing them good results,” said Mwalweni.

Assistant Coach for TN Stars, Monkey Chirwa, wished Karonga United well in the semi finals.

“It was a fifty-fifty affair today. We played very well. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t score a goal and we are out. We wish Karonga United well,” Chirwa said.

