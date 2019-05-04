Bullets prey on Ntopwa to recover on title defence

May 4, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets recovered from their last weeks 1-1 against Mighty Tigers to put their TNM Super League title defence campaign back on track after thrashing rookies Ntopwa United 4-1 on Saturday at  Kamuzu Stadium  in Blantyre.

Chiukepo: Keep scoring for Bullets

Ntopwa,who are yet to win a game,  looked timid at times as they also  missed a number of decent chances before the Peoples Team ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.
Goals from Dalitso Sailesi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Chiukepo Msowoya and Nelson Kangunje added gloss to the scoreline, with Ntopwa’s  lone strike coming from Josaya Duwa.
Ntopwa  should have been ahead inside 10  minutes as a nice move saw Osagie feed Balakasi, whose low cross was flashed over the crossbar from close range.
The home team wasted two glorious chances as well mid second half.
Dalitso Sailesi who was voted man of the match was impressing down the left and almost created another goal for the Bullets , only for Chiukepo Msowoya  to head inches wide as he connected with a cross to the near post.
Chimbamba on Ntopwa goal was then alert to prevent Msowoya  adding another goal  as he turned his strike behind.
Bullets moved up to 3rd on the log from 3 games ,while Ntopwa are on 15th position with a point from 4 games.
Ntopwa owner and team manager Isaac Jomo Osman, a former Bullets main supporters committee chairperson, said they will hope to register their first win in their next fixture.
 In another encounter, Blue Eagles drew 0-0 against Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park Stadium while in area 47 Kamuzu Barracks beat Silver Strikers 1-0.
Games continue on Sunday as Be Forward Wanderers hosts Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium.
