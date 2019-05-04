Bullets prey on Ntopwa to recover on title defence

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets recovered from their last weeks 1-1 against Mighty Tigers to put their TNM Super League title defence campaign back on track after thrashing rookies Ntopwa United 4-1 on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.
Ntopwa,who are yet to win a game, looked timid at times as they also missed a number of decent chances before the Peoples Team ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.
Goals from Dalitso Sailesi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Chiukepo Msowoya and Nelson Kangunje added gloss to the scoreline, with Ntopwa’s lone strike coming from Josaya Duwa.
Ntopwa should have been ahead inside 10 minutes as a nice move saw Osagie feed Balakasi, whose low cross was flashed over the crossbar from close range.
The home team wasted two glorious chances as well mid second half.
Dalitso Sailesi who was voted man of the match was impressing down the left and almost created another goal for the Bullets , only for Chiukepo Msowoya to head inches wide as he connected with a cross to the near post.
Chimbamba on Ntopwa goal was then alert to prevent Msowoya adding another goal as he turned his strike behind.
Bullets moved up to 3rd on the log from 3 games ,while Ntopwa are on 15th position with a point from 4 games.
Ntopwa owner and team manager Isaac Jomo Osman, a former Bullets main supporters committee chairperson, said they will hope to register their first win in their next fixture.
In another encounter, Blue Eagles drew 0-0 against Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park Stadium while in area 47 Kamuzu Barracks beat Silver Strikers 1-0.
Games continue on Sunday as Be Forward Wanderers hosts Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium.
