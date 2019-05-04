Bullets prey on Ntopwa to recover on title defence

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets recovered from their last weeks 1-1 against Mighty Tigers to put their TNM Super League title defence campaign back on track after thrashing rookies Ntopwa United 4-1 on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Ntopwa,who are yet to win a game, looked timid at times as they also missed a number of decent chances before the Peoples Team ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Goals from Dalitso Sailesi, Gomezgani Chirwa, Chiukepo Msowoya and Nelson Kangunje added gloss to the scoreline, with Ntopwa’s lone strike coming from Josaya Duwa.

Ntopwa should have been ahead inside 10 minutes as a nice move saw Osagie feed Balakasi, whose low cross was flashed over the crossbar from close range.

The home team wasted two glorious chances as well mid second half.