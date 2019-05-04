I have delivered and will continue ‘chitukuko’ – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika returned to the campaign trail in the northern region on Saturday ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections saying has has delivered in the five years he has been in power and insisted that his administration will continue with development plans if re-elected.

The President, who addressed whistle-stop rallies in Kasungu District at Mphomwa, Chatoloma and Nkhamenya on his way to Mzuzu, said he is a development conscious leader who has on bringing national infrastructure assets.

“I am asking you to vote for DPP as it is a development conscious party, in the last five years we have brought Malata and cement subsidy program, social cash transfer, farm input subsidy program, community colleges, roads, hospitals and schools. We will continue this in the next five years,” he assured.

Mutharika also promised community colleges for all constituencies in the district, including the three constituencies he visited.

He reiterated that DPP government will provide potable water and rehabilitate roads such as the Simlemba to Kapelula road which covers areas of eight chiefs in the district.

Like he has done in other districts he has addressed his campaign rallies, Mutharika also pledged seven new secondary schools for Kasubgu to increase access to secondary education, saying one will be at Mphomwa.

Mutharika also said government is determined to protect tobacco farmers from exploitation through the Tobacco Industry Act recently rolled out.

He said the tobacco industry cannot develop without a good regulatory framework; hence, he signed into law a Bill aimed at protecting rural farmers.

Mutharika said he is always saddened to see that despite Kasungu farmers growing the top foreign exchange earner, they still swim in poverty because of poor prices tobacco buyers offer.

“Tobacco buying companies will not be allowed to grow tobacco, because they are stealing from the farmers, they grow their own tobacco and buy just a little from us.

“They even go to the extent of rejecting some. They will not grow the tobacco so that they be forced to buy from farmers. I am telling you, this will start this year,” said Mutharika.

Speaking earlier, DPP vice-president for Central Region Uladi Mussa said Mutharika needs to complete two terms just like Bakili Muluzi and Bingu Wa Mutharika – who was re-elected But could complete the second term after his sudden death.

Mussa said the Central Region has now become a stronghold for the party.

He said the party is poised to have more legislators in the Central Region.

