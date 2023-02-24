Chihana moves motion on federal system of government

Controversial Aford Mzimba North MP Yeremiah Chihana on Thursday moved a motion in Parliament to have Malawi adopt a federal system of government.

He told the House that a number of countries in Africa and other continents follow the federal system of government and it has proved to be effective.

Chihana, who openly endorsed Democratic Progressive Party leader Peter Mutharika for the 2025 polls, said the unitary system of government is failing to deliver tangible services in all parts of the country.

“Time has come for Malawi to have a federal system of government,” says Chihana.

He said the federal system is the surest way that the country can deliver services.

Chihana said that decisions would be made very quickly under the federal system of government.

He said Malawians are waiting for the system of government and Malawians need it now.

The parliamentarian said the system responds quickly to the needs of Malawians.

Chihana claimed every part of country will benefit and develop under the federal state.

But Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has told Parliament, government has not made headway on a proposal to have Malawi adopt a federal system.

