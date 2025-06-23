Chihana Roars Back: AFORD Ready for Alliance—but MCP is Off the Table

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Chihana has stormed back onto the campaign trail with fire in his voice and clarity in his message: AFORD is open to alliances—but not with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking to a charged crowd at Mgona Ground in Lilongwe on Sunday, Chihana made it clear that he will never again be dragged into political coalitions that betray the people. “In 2020, I was tricked into the Tonse Alliance. Never again. This time, AFORD will only partner with parties that truly care about Malawians,” he declared.

The AFORD leader, who returned to the political stage after a brief break, blasted the current administration for failing to solve even the most basic problems like the sugar shortage. “Malawi makes its own sugar, but we can’t find it in the shops. It’s like we’re trying to buy powdered rhino horn,” he said, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.

He emphasized that AFORD is not desperate for political marriage. “We are not just looking for any alliance—we are looking for one built on shared values. And if we don’t find that, we’ll go it alone and we’ll win.”

AFORD’s Vice President, Dr. Timothy Mtambo, echoed the sentiment, warning Malawians not to underestimate the party. “AFORD is the only party with realistic, people-focused solutions to fix this country. Don’t sleep on us,” he said.

In a clear sign of growing momentum, AFORD welcomed 286 new members from other parties—100 of them from the ruling MCP—right on the rally grounds. Chiefs, youth, and supporters from across Lilongwe and beyond gathered to show support for what many are calling AFORD’s political revival.

As the September 16 elections draw near, Chihana’s message is resonating: AFORD is no one’s political pawn. This time, it’s alliances on AFORD’s terms—or none at all.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!